Drake wasn’t fronting one bit when he bragged that one of rap’s most influential artists, Lil Wayne, couldn’t have found a better successor on the time stamp “6PM In New York.” Like his mentor, the Canadian megastar is a behemoth artist when it comes to accolades. No matter what he drops, people eat it up each and every time. While the average person only sees his prime, he showed early signs of his star power far before he soared to mainstream heights with albums like Thank Me Later in 2010 and Take Care in 2011.

On the note of his sophomore paragon, he preceded the Rap & B classic with sliders like “Dreams Money Can Buy,” “Heat of the Moment” and “Club Paradise,” which all got rereleased and housed on Care Package in the summer of 2019. When the latter project came out, new school 6 God fans used Twitter as their microphone to rave over new music, while real ones scoffed at the idea that people could be so late. Day-one fans remember bumping those on YouTube and downloading them for the free onto iPod Nanos and Touches.

Riding the time machine even further, if you’re hip to the day-one starter pack, you can likely relate to coding tracks like the Goapele flip “Closer to My Dreams” featuring Andreena Mill or a rework of Page’s “I’m Still Fly” on your MySpace page. Even with attention-stealing features in mind, you're aware that his link-up with Timbaland for “Say Something” went diamond in the streets.

Veterans of Team Drizzy could go all day on the aux cord with classics that preceded his big-dog status. Shedding light on just how lucrative his early catalog is, XXL dug into the vault, scoured the internet for nostalgic loosies and surveyed the people to highlight 34 tracks—the same number as his current age—that only the OGs can parrot line for line. Check them out below and note, this list doesn’t consist of the more obvious hitters like “Successful,” “Find Your Love,” “Best I Ever Had” and more. These are the Drake songs only day-one fans can recite.