NFL Legend Tom Brady Thinks Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry Is Album of the Year

Pusha T's new It's Almost Dry album is receiving high praise from hip-hop fans and critiques alike. Now, NFL quarterback legend Tom Brady is giving the LP critical acclaim.

On Tuesday (June 21), Tom Brady posted a video on Twitter in promotion of his Brady apparel brand. In the ad, the NFL legend is running downtown. Pusha T's It's Almost Dry track "Dreamin of the Past" is playing in the background.

Push got wind of the video and reposted it along with the caption, "Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!! #ItsAlmostDry #DreamingOfThePast !! Check him out…"

Brady then corrected Pusha T, calling the project the best overall album released this year.

"Album of the year! @PUSHA_T," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller tweeted in response.

Pusha T's It's Almost Dry came out back in April. The album was spearheaded by the singles "Neck and Wrist" featuring Jay-Z, "Hear Me Clearly" and "Diet Coke." Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, No Malice and Don Toliver make guest appearances on the project. It moved 55,000 equivalent album units in its first week, good enough to earn the Virginia rapper his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album was surrounded by a bit of controversy, as known frienemies Kanye West and Kid Cudi appear on the same track. Cudder made a statement about the song when the tracklist was released, revealing it would be his final collab with Ye.

"Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha," Kid Cudi started in the Twitter message. "I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott."

Pusha T performed at Pharrell's Something in the Water Festival over the weekend, reuniting with his brother No Malice.