Pusha T Says He’s Banned From Canada

On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Pusha T revealed that he’s banned from Canada.

During his conversation with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the Drink Champs podcast, which the video premiered today (May 7) on YouTube, King Push shared his thoughts about his past rap feud with Drake and the aftermath of it. The former Clipse member revealed that he’s actually banned from Drizzy's home country following his November 2018 show in Toronto, where several fans bum-rushed the stage and a brawl ensued.

“I’m banned from Canada. I can’t get back over there,” Push said around the 44-minute mark of the interview, adding that he found out after he left the Great White North. “I ain’t allowed to go back over there.”

N.O.R.E. suggested that Kanye West could call Donald Trump and help smooth things over with the Canadian authorities, but the G.O.O.D. Music president declined. "Nope, I’m cool,” he said.

Off mic, it appears Pusha T's manager, Steven Victor, explained to the Drink Champs crew that his ban from Canada came after his 2018 concert in Toronto, where fans started fighting while Push was performing onstage.

N.O.R.E. asked Push if he performed “Story of Adidon” at the show, to which he said, “No.”

“I went to my show [and] it was rowdy people at the show,” Push explained. “I didn’t even get to the song. It got rowdy and I got on my way. It was cool.”

N.O.R.E. then questioned Pusha T if he would ever squash his beef with the OVO boss. The Virginia-bred rapper said his beef with Drake had been squashed. "There’s nothing for me to squash. I’ve done it all. I’m finished, I’m cool," he said. "Ain’t nothing for me to do."

Elsewhere in the interview, Pusha T talks about his just-released album It’s Almost Dry, his business relationship with Ye, working with Jay-Z and more.

Watch the Drink Champs interview with Pusha T below. Fast-forward to the 44-minute mark to watch Push reveal that he’s banned from Canada.