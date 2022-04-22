Pusha T, Blxst, Mike Dean and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

As we progress further into spring and things continue to heat up outside, the same can be said for the rap game with the release of some hot, new music this week. A long-awaited album from a top-level lyricist has finally arrived, the XXL Awards 2022 winner for Best New Artist of the Year puts out a new project, a Texas veteran continues his run of 4/20-themed releases and more.

After only just announcing its release date on Monday (April 18), Pusha T is swinging for the fences with his new album, It's Almost Dry. The album arrives after Pusha T's classic 2018 LP, Daytona. The new 12-track release features production duties being split 50/50 by Kanye West and Pharrell, who provided beats on six songs each. Pusha T's fourth solo album is led by previously released singles "Diet Coke" and "Neck & Wrist," which features Pharrell on the hook and a widely publicized verse from Jay-Z. It's Almost Dry boasts other notable guest appearances from artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver and Push's brother, former Clipse rhymer No Malice. Aside from production on the G.O.O.D. Music release, Kanye West provides vocals on two songs as well, one of which, "Rock N Roll," made headlines on Tuesday (April 19) due to the fact that it also features Kid Cudi despite his ongoing beef with Ye.

Blxst has dropped his first project since being crowned Best New Artist of the Year in the XXL Awards 2022. Before You Go is the 2021 XXL Freshman's second solo effort since 2020's No Love Lost and comes on the heels of Sixtape 2, Blxst's joint offering alongside Bino Rideaux. The new 13-track project includes two singles that came out earlier this year, "About You" and "Sometimes" featuring Zacari, both of which complement the smooth, melodic sound the Los Angeles rap-crooner has become known for. Other guest appearances on Before You Go include Rick Ross, Arin Ray and Grandmaster Vic. Prior to its release, Blxst promoted the project heavily across social media with footage of him and his team putting the finishing touches on songs, an artistic take on unveiling the tracklist and a well-produced cinematic trailer.

Grammy award-winning producer Mike Dean returns with new music. The Texas music guru continues his theme of dropping a project around 4/20, this year offering up the new beat tape, Smoke State 42222. Kanye West's right-hand man provides a 20-piece of "new synch jams to relax to." Each of the tracks include the album title paired with a chapter. Stems are included as well. The new tape follows Dean's Echoplex Live Visual Album and 4:22, both of which came out last year.

Check out all the new projects this week below, including other drops from Wiz Khalifa, Taylor Bennett, E The Profit and more.