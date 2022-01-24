Blxst Wins Best New Artist of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

The rookie of the year has been crowned, as Blxst has won the XXL Awarrd 2022 for Best New Artist of the Year.

He won the award, announced today (Jan. 24), over a list of breakout nominees including Flo Milli, EST Gee, Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Morray and 42 Dugg.

Blxst had a big year in 2021, which saw his stock rise. Early in the year, he was named to XXL's 2021 XXL Freshman Class. Music-wise, his hit single "Chosen" featuring Tyga and Ty Dolla Sign soared, the solo EP Just for Clarity arrived as well as the acclaimed project Sixtape 2 with Bino. The upstart star has also been featured on albums from Nas and Rick Ross.

The Cali rap-crooner's Best New Artist win was meticulously chosen by XXL's carefully curated Awards Board, which consists of dozens of music industry execs, insiders and power players including Maverick's Cortez Bryant, Quality Control cofounder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, The Blueprint Group CEO Gee Roberson, CEO and executive producer of Monami Entertainment Mona Scott-Young, Roc Nation senior vice president Lenny "Lenny S" Santiago and many others, along with veteran artists-entrepreneurs such as DJ Khaled, Just Blaze, Lil' Kim, 2 Chainz, DJ Clue, E-40 and more.

The panel of voters chose from 11 categories for this year's awards including Best New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Producer of the Year, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Performer of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year as well as the all important Artist of the Year, which is up for grabs between Drake, Kanye West, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator and Nas. The People's Choice Award was voted on by the fans, who had the choice between 20 of some of rap music's biggest names.

Congrats to Blxst for winning Best New Artist of the Year.