Pop Smoke, Boosie BadAzz, Blxst and Bino Rideaux and More – New Projects This Week

This week brings some music that the people have been waiting for: a second posthumous release from a beloved Brooklyn drill rapper, a new project from a Louisiana rap veteran and a collaborative effort created by two California natives, one of which is a 2021 XXL Freshman.

The saying goes, "You cannot say Pop and forget the Smoke," and this week, a second posthumous album from the undeniable talent with the signature raspy voice is being delivered by his team. Faith, Pop Smoke's sophomore LP, which is also the second coming since his tragic murder on Feb. 19, 2020, has arrived. The fully loaded project has star-studded features including Kanye West, Pusha T, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Future, Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Quavo, Kid Cudi, Kodak Black and more. Fellow Brooklynites Bizzy Banks and Rah Swish as well as The Bronx's own Lil Tjay also appear. Although Pop Smoke has been gone in the physical for nearly a year-and-a-half, his memory lives on through his music. Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, Pop's debut album and initial posthumous release, was one of the most successful rap albums to arrive last year.

Boosie BadAzz might be causing chaos on Instagram and garnering belly-holding laughs, but he's still about his music. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper drops his latest effort, Goat Talk 3. On Wednesday (July 14), Boosie shared the tracklist for the project, which features appearances from Pooh Shiesty, a recent inductee into the 2021 XXL Freshman class, and DaBaby, another XXL Freshman alum and Grammy Award-nominated rap star. The Louisiana rhymer, known for his southern twang and unapologetic bars, released GT2 last year, and the first installment of his Goat Talk series back in 2019.

Los Angeles native Blxst, a 2021 XXL Freshman putting out music this week, and his fellow Westside connect Bino Rideaux release Sixtape 2, the follow-up to their 2019 Sixtape project with the sequel. Prior to the 12-track offering's arrival, the foolproof duo put out a quintessential West Coast vibe called "Movie." Today, to go along with the release of the project, they've dropped a visual for "One of Them Ones," also on the effort. For Blxst, this is his first set of songs to arrive since he dropped his debut EP, No Love Lost, last year. As for Bino, he released his project, Outside, in 2020 as well.

See more new music below from Drakeo The Ruler, OMB Bloodbath, OJ Da Juiceman and more.