New Pop Smoke Music Hidden in Posters Around Cities – Watch

The rollout for Pop Smoke's second posthumous album is in full swing.

On July 10, posters started going up in New York City and Los Angeles in support of the album, Faith, which is set to drop on July 16. But these aren't your average promo posters. According to reports, the ads have hidden song snippets in them that can be accessed through SnapChat.

With the app open, one has to only focus their phone on the image, and a video snippet of a new track from the late rapper begins to play. The clip shows black-and-white video footage of Pop on stage and in the studio rapping to an unreleased track. Some of the posters have been spotted specifically in Pop's hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Pop Smoke's new album comes a year after the release of his debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which dropped four months after he was shot and killed in Los Angeles during an apparent home invasion on Feb. 19, 2020. The album became the first posthumous debut hip-hop album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The success of the album has had stamina. Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon has been the biggest album of 2021 so far as well. Last month, it was certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Not much is known about the new album other than its length of 17 songs. Only the album "Outro" has been released at this point. The last song we got from the beloved Brooklyn rapper was "AP" back in February, which appeared on the soundtrack for the film Boogie, which also costars the late Pop Smoke in his acting debut.