Pop Smoke’s Murder Has Possible Connection to Aspiring Rapper Found Dead in Malibu

Pop Smoke's Murder Has a Possible Connection to an Aspiring Rapper's Death

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (Aug. 6), the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating whether a dead body found in a barrel on the beach in Malibu, Calif., has a possible connection to Pop Smoke's murder. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy, is the brother of Jaquan Murphy one of the five people arrested following Pop Smoke's murder in February of 2020.

On July 31, Javonnta's body was found inside a 55-gallon barrel floating in the water near the Pacific Coast Highway bridge. Initially, a maintenance worker spotted the containment and tried to drag it to shore but it was too heavy for him so he left it in the water, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arriving for duty the following morning, a lifeguard spotted the barrel and swam out to retrieve it. Authorities said they made the gruesome discovery after opening the drum.

ABC7 Eyewitness reports that the coroner listed Javonnta's cause of death as a homicide. The body was found naked and sealed inside the barrel at the time.

TMZ reports that LASD investigators are also investigating whether Javonnta's murder was revenge for Pop Smoke's killing. Although it's not their only theory, they are exploring it.

Ironically, Javonnta Murphy was an aspiring rapper who loved music and dreamed of becoming a successful artist.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for comment.

Who Is Jaquan Murphy, the brother of Javonnta Murphy Found Dead in Malibu?

Jaquan Murphy is among the five people arrested in connection to Pop Smoke's murder in February of 2020. Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, have been charged with murder as well as the unnamed minors. Jaquan, 22, was not ultimately charged in connection with the killing, according to NBCNews. Jaquan is currently in jail charged in an unrelated murder.

Last May, an 18-year-old murder suspect has admitted to killing Pop Smoke. The young man confessed to the murder during a hearing in juvenile court. The suspect, who was 15 years old at the time of the murder, further admitted to the charges of home-invasion robbery. He's expected to remain incarcerated in a state juvenile facility until he turns 25.

Watch ABC7 Eyewitness Report on Man Found Dead Inside Barrel at Malibu Beach Identified Below