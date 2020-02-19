Hip-Hop Reacts to the Death of Pop Smoke
UPDATE:
Pop Smoke's record label, Republic Records, has issued a statement on his death.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Feb. 19) leaving the hip-hop world in shock.
According to TMZ, the incident occurred at a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hollywood Hills and appears to be the result of an attempted home invasion. According to law enforcement, two to six men broke into the home with at least one of them wearing a ski mask. During the purported break-in, multiple shots were fired in the home, with Smoke reportedly being struck and killed. Afterward, the suspects reportedly fled the scene. The rapper was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was reportedly pronounced dead. The incident is currently under investigation.
In the wake of Pop Smoke's reported death, the hip-hop community is heartbroken. Many including 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and more have hopped on social media to express their feelings about the news and pay homage to their fellow rap artist.
Smoke was one of the most buzz-worthy artists on the East Coast with tracks like "Welcome to the Party," "PTSD" and "Dior" helping raise his stock. He is fresh off the release of his new project Meet the Woo 2. Late last year, he spoke with XXL about his come-up and becoming one of the hottest artists in NYC. He was only 20 years old.
R.I.P. Pop Smoke.
See reactions from the hip-hop community about the death of rising rapper Pop Smoke below.
50 Cent
Nicki Minaj
Snoop Dogg
Jeezy
Meek Mill
Nas
Fabolous
The Game
Chance The Rapper
Swae Lee
Freddie Gibbs
Rich The Kid
Lil Yachty
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Tony Yayo
DJ Whoo Kid
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
Dave East
Havoc
Casanova
Yella Beezy
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Scheme
Stalley
Cole Bennett
IDK
Questlove
Ebro Darden
Reese LaFlare
BlocBoy JB
Pi'erre Bourne
Bas
YFN Lucci
Ludacris
Russ
Pete Rock
Phresher
Sada Baby
Uncle Murda
Mack Maine
Gunna
Young M.A
Talib Kweli
Juicy J
Lupe Fiasco
Hitmaka
Fat Joe
Lloyd Banks
Doe Boy
Trouble
Irv Gotti
Sonny Digital
Jack Harlow
NLE Choppa
Lil Durk
Slim Thug
Daz Dillinger
Jazz Cartier
YBN Cordae
Quavo
Mozzy
Danny Towers
Tyga
Styles P
Warhol.SS
Asian Da Brat
Redman
Lil Reese
Jae Millz
Joe Budden
Snow Tha Product
Lil Tjay
Trae Tha Truth
G Herbo
Lou Got Cash
Fivio Foreign
24hrs
Twista
Nessly
