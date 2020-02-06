Pop Smoke, 2 Chainz’s T.R.U., Denzel Curry and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Allow Pop Smoke to reintroduce himself. The leader in the current BK Drill movement, who first made noise with tracks like “Welcome to the Party” and “Dior,” returns with Meet the Woo 2. The sequel to last summer’s Meet the Woo was preceded by the 2020 single “Christopher Walking.”

Class is in session this week with the release of 2 Chainz’s T.R.U. crew’s No Face, No Case. The T.R.U. Religion rapper and his youngins Skooly, Worl, Sleepy Rose and HottLockedN present the 17-track compilation project highlighting the talent signed under Chainz’s new partnership with Atlantic Records. The T.R.U. (The Real U Records) squad’s first project together features the tracks “Virgil Discount,” “Pop Off,” “Georgia” and “Shoot It Out,” as well as collaborations with Future, Quavo, J.I.D, 6lack and others.

February just started and Denzel Curry is already two projects in for 2020. Following the release of the January offering 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT, the Miami rapper and former XXL Freshman returns just weeks later with the Kenny Beats collab project Unlocked. The new project features eight tracks and has an accompanying short film starring the duo where they get animated and attempt to locate the leaked project.

The newly released projects from Pop Smoke, 2 Chainz’s T.R.U., Denzel Curry, Boldy James and The Alchemist, D Smoke and others can be checked out below. Scroll down to see listen to the most recent releases in hip-hop.