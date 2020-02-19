Pop Smoke’s Record Label Releases Statement on His Death

The label home of Pop Smoke has released a statement on his tragic passing.

Hours after news surfaced that the Brooklyn rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Feb. 19), Republic Records shared an acknowledgment of his death on Twitter. "We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10," the statement reads. "Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."

Pop Smoke was reportedly murdered in a home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles during a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning. According to law enforcement, two to six people were involved in the crime with one of them concealing his face with a ski mask. The 20-year-old rapper was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center before he was pronounced dead. The house is reportedly registered to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband. Pop may have been using the home as an Airbnb, however, police have not confirmed that aspect of the case.

Authorities are also in the process of interviewing witnesses and neighbors for more information. The LAPD held a press conference about the murder but did not officially identify Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, as the victim. However, news sources have confirmed with officials that the rapper was the person found deceased. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Hip-hop artists across the spectrum have paid homage to the late rapper. 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Uncle Murda, Fat Joe and others have expressed their ultimate sadness over the death of the "Drive the Boat" MC.

Watch the press conference about the incident below.