Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke’s Murder Calls Seeing Him Killed the ‘Worst Night of My Life’

Pop Smoke Murder Witness Reflects on the Night He was Killed in Heartbreaking Tribute

On Monday (Feb. 19), Amelia Rose, the woman who was with Pop Smoke in Los Angeles on the night he was tragically killed exactly four years prior, hit up Instagram with a heartbreaking tribute to the late Brooklyn rapper. On the fourth anniversary of his murder, Rose recalls the time she spent with Pop in the final moments of his life. She refers to the traumatic evening as the worst night of her life.

"We didn't know each other at all, but it was you who changed my life," Amelia Rose reflects in the Instagram post below. "I never thought that I would become a witness to a murder and someone's death. February 19, 2020 the worst night of my life. I will never forget your smile when you turned on the movie Hitch."

Her tribute continues: "I will never forget how scared we were that night when we looked into each other's eyes and realized that we were about to be killed. I remember what I thought at that moment (am I really going to die and my mother will never see me again) God gave me a second chance ..that's 4 years of depression 4 years were so hard. But I thank God for life. I will never forget you.. you will forever be in my heart. rest in peace @realpopsmoke."

Amelia Rose Has Spoken Out About Pop Smoke's Murder in the Past

Amelia Rose first spoke out about the night Pop Smoke was killed back in November of 2022. On the premiere episode of WeTV's Hip Hop Homicides, she broke down the harrowing details of what transpired when Pop was murdered during a home invasion in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 19, 2020. In an investigative interview with the show's host Van Lathan, Rose tearfully described the fear she felt during the intense commotion that ultimately led to Pop Smoke's untimely demise.

"Pop said he was going to upstairs," Amelia Rose recalls in the video below. "I'm sitting on the bed and I'm starting to take off my clothes, and he said, 'OK, I'll come back.' He was going to the restroom and so this was his last words."

Rose's account of the night continues: "This moment, it was like a couple seconds and I hear the noise. The guy was in the mask and his gun was like looking at me, you know? His eyes made me so scared. They run to the restroom, Pop screamed, 'What?'"

Check out Amelia Rose's reflection on Pop Smoke and the night he was killed in the Instagram post below.

Watch the Woman Who Pop Smoke Was With During His Murder Speak Out for the First Time in the Clip Below