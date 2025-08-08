14 Divinely Dope Lyrics From JID’s God Does Like Ugly Album

JID is back with the new album God Does Like Ugly, and he brought a whole duffle bag of bars with him to solidify his spot as one of the elite spittas in the game.

Released on Friday (Aug. 8), GDLU features 15 songs and guest appearances from Clipse, Vince Staples, EarthGang and more. JID's technical proficiency is top-tier while staying true to his Southern roots. Off the rip, he flexes his muscle on the intro track, "YouUgly" featuring Westside Gunn.

"It's been a long time comin', I swear, but let's be clear/Ni**as know I been killing this sh*t for years/It took a f**king ceiling challenge to show I’m above my peers, be serious," the Dreamville rapper spits. He's referencing the time he scored his first solo hit in 2024, with "Surround Sound" thanks in part to the Ceiling Challenge on TikTok.

JID's ability to slide in and out of pockets is impeccable on "What We On" with Don Toliver.

"Shawty Senegalese, a sister/And she want me to be her mister/But I don't wanna tease or tempt her/'Cause you know that I read the scripture/Like it's Adam and Eve, I probably done seen the picture/Two hundred degrees, movin' at light speed and sippin' elixir,” he raps.

JID's costars bring their A games, too. Virginia duo Clipse are featured on the track "Community," where King Push delivers dope lines like only he can.

"What’s missing in my hood I identified/Then I brought white to my hood, sh*t I gentrified/We had military arms we were Semper Fi," Push raps.

Peep the dopest lines from JID's new God Does Like Ugly album below.