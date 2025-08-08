Gunna, JID, Young Nudy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The summer of 2025 continues not to disappoint when it comes to hip-hop releases. This week, a diamond-selling artist from Atlanta drops his third album in three years, one of the game's premier spittas returns with a new LP, a popular street rapper from ATL brings fans to wonderland and more.

Gunna Drops The Last Wun Album

Gunna hasn't let off the gas since being freed from jail in December of 2022. After 2023's A Gift & A Curse, 2024's One of Wun, the Atlanta rapper returns with his latest LP, The Last Wun. The new offering includes 25 songs with guest appearances from Offset, Wizkid, Asake and Nechie. The previously released singles "Him All Along" and "Won't Stop" appear on the drop, which some have speculated might be Wunna's final project on Young Thug's Young Stoner Life label.

JID Delivers God Does Like Ugly Album

Fans of lyrical hip-hop are in good hands with the return of Dreamville's JID. The ATL spitta delivers God Does Like Ugly, the follow-up to 2022's The Forever Story. JID has been teasing the release for months and even dropped the extended play, GDLU (Preluxe), in July. The album includes the April single "WRK" among its 15 tracks and cameos from Clipse, Westside Gunn, Pastor Troy, Vince Staples and more.

Young Nudy Shares Paradise Album

Young Nudy puts his stamp on 2025 with his first release of the year, Paradise. Coming in at 14 songs, Nudy locks in with frequent collaborating producer Coupe for the bulk of the beats, with additional production from Mojo Krazy and others. Nudy taps 21 Savage, Latto, Project Pat and BabyDrill for guest spots on the album, which was preceded by the song "Ice Tea."

Check out all the new hip-hop projects this week from Roc Marciano and DJ Premier, Mozzy, MGK and more below.