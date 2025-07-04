JID, Trae Tha Truth, Lazer Dim 700 and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The Fourth of July is here and with it come several hip-hop projects to bump over the holiday. This week, a Dreamville sniper drops a prelude to his upcoming album, a H-town rap veteran puts out a personal project, a 2025 XXL Freshman delivers a new mixtape and more.

JID Shares GDLU (Preluxe)

JID's new God Does Like Ugly album is coming later this summer. Today, the Dreamville rapper gives fans something to hold them over with the GDLU (Preluxe). Coming in at a svelte four tracks, the prologue features elite level lyricism and guest spots from Eminem, Lil Yachty and 6lack. JID's new album is scheduled to drop on Aug. 8

Trae Tha Truth's Angel Album Arrives

Trae Tha Truth is back with one of his most personal projects to date, Angel. Inspired by his daughter, who went through a harrowing abduction incident earlier this year, the release features 22 tracks. The Texas rapper taps Chance The Rapper, Hunxho, Dave East, T-Pain and more. "This is Therapeutic For The Soul," he recently commented about the project on Instagram. "Everyone goin thru they own situations, This is my Gift To You."

Lazer Dim 700 Delivers Sins Aloud Mixtape

Georgia rapper Lazer Dim 700 recently celebrated being inducted into the 2025 XXL Freshman Class. The buzzing newcomer capitalizes on the look by dropping the new mixtape Sins Aloud. The tape contains 21 lo-fi bangers that fans have become accustomed to from the unorthodox rhymer. Get familiar.

Check out all the new projects this week from Smoke DZA and more below.

