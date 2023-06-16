Gunna’s New Album Receives Mixed Reactions Online

Gunna has dropped his new album A Gift & A Curse and fans have been sharing their opinions on social media.

Gunna Dropped a New Project

On Friday (June 16), Gunna released his new album A Gift & A Curse, his first project since being released from jail after accepting a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. This 15-track album features Gunna rapping alone without any guest features. Lyrically, the embattled rhymer details the animosity and criticism he faced after accepting an Alford plea deal, which allowed him to remain free while his YSL brethren, especially Young Thug, are fighting for their lives in the ongoing RICO trial.

Before releasing his album, Gunna dropped "Bread & Butter" where he addressed those snitching allegations. On AGAC, the "Pushin P" rapper details more about his legal troubles and being constantly viewed as a traitor among his peers on self-reflective songs like "I Was Just Thinking," "Back to the Moon" and "Alight." Much of the music on the album is melancholy unlike his previous effort DS4Ever where it was celebratory and fun.

How Are Fans Reacting to Gunna's New Album?

Upon the release of Gunna's new album, fans had plenty to say on social media. Some people think A Gift & A Curse is a great album and better than Lil Durk's project, Almost Healed. As you may know, Durkio has called Gunna a snitch and doesn't want to be associated with him. So fans have been comparing the two albums on social media.

"Durk dissed Gunna just for Gunna to drop a better album [loudly crying emoji]," typed one fan.

"Gunna dropping album of the year while fake gangsters and real gangsters fighting about whether he’s a rat or not," tweeted one person.

Another fan opined: "This album. It’s just gunna. Like I don’t see how you can get excited about this style of music. It’s boring. Not trash. Not bad. Production wise it’s fine. But all 15 songs sound like 1 song. It’s boring."

Another commenter felt that Gunna's album was okay but nothing to write home about.

"This Gunna album is OKAY. No songs standout tho. No bangers. No radio singles. Little to no quotable lyrics. Just a steady flow with nice beats," he wrote.

Read More Reactions From Fans About Gunna's New Album Below