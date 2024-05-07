Video Shows Gunna’s ‘F*kumean’ Performance Causing Balcony to Shake From Rowdy Crowd

Gunna's performance of his hit single "F*kumean" during a tour stop in Detroit has everyone going crazy, and even causes the balcony to shake.

Gunna Performs "F*kumean" in Detroit for Rowdy Crowd

On Monday (May 6), Gunna took his Bittersweet Tour to the Fox Theatre in Detroit and tore the house down, almost literally. A viral fan video, which can be seen below, shows the Atlanta rapper performing his three-times platinum hit "F*kumean" from 2023's a Gift & a Curse. The crowd is seen bouncing around as Gunna runs through the banger, and the video shows the balcony shaking along to the beat as the fans go crazy to their favorite song. Other fans in the pit below appear to take notice of the moving balcony, pointing at it in shock.

While the shaking balcony made for a memorable evening, fans can sometimes get a little too rowdy and end up hurting one another, or worse. Trippie Redd had to pause a show in Minneapolis back in 2018 after a fan passed out in the crowd and required medical attention. More recently, at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in 2021, 10 people were killed in a crowd crush after fans raced to the stage to see Travis perform. Needless to say, safety is an important priority at these shows.

Gunna Defends Flo Milli After She Ends Performance Early

The exciting show comes after Gunna kicked off his Bittersweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio on May 4. The tour features Flo Milli as the opening act. Videos emerged on social media shortly after Flo took the stage on Monday that showed her ending her set early and abruptly walking off the stage in frustration. Fans had continuously thrown objects at Flo, and Gunna later came out to defend his opener.

"No disrespect in any form @_FloMilli will be tolerated on tour," Gunna wrote on social media below. "Family ties."

Flo Milli then retweeted Gunna's response and wrote, "My mf brudda."

Dreamville Records artist and singer Ari Lennox also came to Flo Milli's defense after she saw the videos of Flo's mistreatment. On Sunday (May 5), Ari hopped on her Instagram Story and spoke about a similar experience she had while dealing with toxic fans during her opening dates for Rod Wave back in October.

Watch the video of Gunna's "F*kumean" performance causing the balcony to shake below.

Watch Video Showing Gunna's "F*kumean" Performance Causing Balcony to Shake From Rowdy Crowd