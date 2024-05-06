Gunna is defending Flo Milli after she was forced to cancel her opening set early on their tour because fans kept throwing objects at her.

Gunna Defends Flo Milli After She Ends Performance Early

On Saturday (May 4), Gunna kicked off his Bittersweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio. The tour features Flo Milli as the opening act. Videos emerged on social media shortly after Flo took the stage, and show her ending her set early because fans threw objects at her on stage.

"B***h when I catch you...I swear to f**kin' God," she said before dropping the mic and walking off stage.

While the rest of the night went on as scheduled, Gunna hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter on Sunday (May 5) to defend Flo. He condemned the fans' mistreatment of her and said simply he wouldn't tolerate it moving forward.

"No disrespect in any form @_FloMilli will be tolerated on tour," Gunna wrote below. "family ties."

Flo Milli then retweeted Gunna's response and wrote, "My mf brudda."

Ari Lennox, Who Experienced Similar Treatment From Fans, Speaks Out in Support of Flo Milli

Dreamville Records artist and singer Ari Lennox came to Flo Milli's defense after Air saw the videos of Flo being mistreated by fans. On Sunday (May 5), Ari made two posts on her Instagram Story, which can be seen below, to share the similar experience she endured from toxic fans while opening for Rod Wave back in October.

"Flo Milli I'm sorry this happened to you," she wrote. "You are beautiful and incredibly talented woman. Some of these people can be so damn cruel."

Lennox then went on to criticize Rod Wave's "evil" and "demonic" fans for hurling objects at her during multiple opening sets on Rod's Nostalgia Tour.

"Maybe I could've gotten over some of Rod Wave's, evil, racist and demonic fans, but what made it even worse is Rod saying nothing in my defense. Privately or publicly," Ari said.

Rico Nasty also had a similar experience while opening for Playboi Carti on his King Vamp Tour in 2021. Carti didn't come out with a written statement in Rico's defense, but he did appear on stage with Rico during the tour, which seemed to show a sign of solidarity to let his fans know he supported Rico. Why is it that Black female artists have been the target of these toxic fan bases in recent years? More importantly, why does it seem that Gunna is the only one stepping up to defend his opening act? No matter who is on the bill at a show or on a tour, fans should respect all artists involved.

See Flo Milli storm off stage, Gunna come to her defense and Ari Lennox share a similar experience below.

See Flo Milli End Her Performance Early After Fans Hurl Objects at Her

See Gunna Come to Flo Milli's Defense After Fans Hurl Objects at Her

gunna tweet Gunna/X loading...

flo milli tweet _FloMilli/X loading...

See Ari Lennox Support Flo Milli