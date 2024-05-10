Gunna, Chief Keef, Ghostface Killah and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Gunna, Chief Keef, Ghostface Killah and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The year in hip-hop is heating up as epic battles, hit records and No. 1 albums are springing up left and right, and it's only May. This week, an Atlanta rapper is back in the spotlight with a new project, a Chicago drill pioneer drops an oft-delay sequel, a beloved Wu-Tang Clan member delivers a star-studded album and more.

Gunna Returns on One of Wun Album

Less than a year after dropping his well-received comeback album A Gift & A CurseGunna is back with the brand new LP One of Wun. The new offering has a robust 20-song tracklist. However, Wunna does most of the heavy lifting, as there are only two guest appearances from Offset, Roddy Ricch, Leon Bridges and Normani. One of Wun features the single "Prada Dem," which peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chief Keef Finally Drops Almighty So 2

This is not a drill. Chief Keef has finally released his highly anticipated, oft-delayed new album Almighty So 2. The follow-up to March's Dirty Nachos mixtape with Mike Will Made-It, AS2 was first announced to be coming out in December of 2022. Since then, at least five more release dates have been announced with the LP failing to drop every time. The sequel to 2023's Almighty So features 17 songs including guest spots from Sexxy Red, Quavo, G Herbo and others.

Ghostface Killah Delivers Set the Tone 

It's been five years since Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah released a solo LP. Tony Starks is back with the new album Set the Tone, which arrives a day after the lyricist's 54th birthday. Ghost gave fans a taste of the new offering via the previously released single "Scar Tissue" featuring Nas. The 19-song project is stacked with guest appearances from Ye, Method Man, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, Ja Rule, Remy Ma and more.

Listen to all the new projects from That Mexican OT, Conway The Machine, UnoTheActivist and more below.

  • One of Wun

    Gunna
    Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment
  • Almighty So 2

    Chief Keef
    43B
  • Set the Tone (Guns & Roses)

    Ghostface Killah
    Mass Appeal
  • Slant Face Killah

    Conway The Machine
    Drumworks/Empire
  • Texas Technician (Chop Not Slop Remix)

    That Mexican OT and DJ Lil Steve
    Manifest/GoodTalk/Good Money Global/Capitol Records
  • Temperature 1090

    Rowdy Rebel and OnPointLikeOp
    OnPointLikeOp/Empire
  • Manifest Abundance: Affirmations for Personal Growth

    Lil Jon
    Tiger Turn/BMG Rights Management
  • Catch Me While I Care

    Kaash Paige
    Kaash Paige, LLC
  • Make the West Great Again

    Kalan.FrFr
    Roc Nation Records, LLC
  • H.I.M. (Hustle In Me)

    Baby Money
    Quality Control/Motown
  • Dirty South

    Dice Soho

  • Omega Music, Vol. 1

    The Act (aka UnoTheActivist)

