Chief Keef, Flo Milli, Tierra Whack and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

RCA Records/ 43B/Ear Drummer Records/RBC Records / Interscoope Records

As the thaw continues and spring continues to roll in, things are starting to heat up in the rap landscape as well. This week, a Chicago drill pioneer releases a surprise mixtape, a female rapper with a hit on her hands drops a new album, another talented femcee releases a long awaited LP and more.

Chief Keef Drops Dirty Nachos Mixtape With Mike Will Made-It

Chief Keef fans have been waiting with bated breath on his Almighty So 2 album, to no avail. As an appetizer, Sosa brings the new collab mixtape with Mike Will Made-ItDirty Nachos, to the table. Hosted by Trap-A-Holics, the new tape features 18 songs and guest appearances from Sexyy Red and 2 Chainz. The tape was preceded by the singles "Dirty Nachos," "Bang Bang" and "Status." This is Keef's first offering since 4NEM in 2021.

Flo Milli Delivers Fine Ho, Stay Album

Flo Milli's stock is on the rise. With a certified hit on her hands via "Never Lose Me," the former XXL Freshman strikes while the iron is hot with her new album Fine Ho, Stay. The new album comes as her 2023 single "Never Lose Me" has spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 18. Fine Ho, Stay features the remix with SZA and Cardi B. Flo will be heading out on tour with Gunna beginning in May for the Atlanta rapper's Bittersweet Tour.

Tierra Whack Releases Debut Album World Wide Whack

It's been almost three years since Tierra Whack delivered a new projects to fans. She ends her drought with the release of her debut album World Wide Whack. The Philadelphia rapper has been promoting the project, which features 15 tracks, since January. She has previewed the release with the singles "Chanel Pit" "Shower Song" and "27 Club." "I really took my time with this, so I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do," she said of the album in the caption of an Instagram post promoting the project back in January.

Listen to all the new projects this week from Kenny Mason, Bktherula and more below.

  • Dirty Nachos

    Chief Keef and Mike Will Made-It
    43B/Ear Drummer Records/RBC Records
  • Fine Ho, Stay

    Flo Milli
    RCA Records
  • World Wide Whack

    Tierra Whack
    Interscope Records
  • 9

    Kenny Mason
    RCA Records
  • Growing Pains

    24KGoldn
    2024 Records Label/Columbia
  • A Forsaken Lover's Plea

    Chuck Strangers
    Lex Records
  • The Kendrick EP

    Yak Gotti
    Young Stoner Life
  • LVL5 P2

    Bktherula
    Warner Records
  • Every Dog Has Its Day

    Germ
    G59 Records
  • Sacred Heart 2 (+)

    DC The Don
    Rostrum Records
  • Humble Giant

    Jay Critch
    Talk Money Entertainment/Empire
  • Locksmith

    No Atheists in Foxholes
    Landmark Entertainment
  • Hibernation Shivers

    RBX

  • The Goat

    Speaker Knockerz
    Talibandz Entertainment
  • Psykos

    Yung Lean and Bladee
    World Affairs
