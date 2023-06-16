Gunna, Wiz Khalifa, Killer Mike and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Week after week, hip-hop never disappoints when it's time for new music to drop. This week, an artist who was caught up in the YSL RICO case drops a surprise album, everyone's favorite rap stoner releases a new mixtape, a rap veteran delivers his sixth full-length solo album and more.

Gunna Drops A Gift & A Curse Project

Since being released from jail after making a plea deal in connection to the YSL RICO case in December of 2022, Gunna has remained relatively quiet until now. On Friday (June 16), the Atlanta rapper dropped his surprise album, A Gift & A Curse.

Earlier this month, Wunna released a song called "Bread & Butter" where he addressed snitching allegations following his release from jail last year.

"Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on 'em," he rapped on the song, surmising that he may have been misled by his attorney and prosecutors in his case. "Lawyers and the DA did some sneaky s**t, I fell for it/On my Ps and Qs because, this time, I be prepared for it, yeah," he added.

His new album follows his 2022 effort DS4Ever (or Drip Season 4Ever). The LP bolted to the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart for the week of Jan. 22, 2002. The LP's standout track is "Pushin P," featuring Young Thug, has now become part of the hip-hop lexicon.

Wiz Khalifa Drops See Ya Mixtape

Wiz Khalifa surprised his legion of loyal fans earlier this week with a new mixtape titled See Ya.

The 25-song tape boasts several weed party anthems and guest features from Chevy Woods, Young Deji and Lil Vada. Before dropping See Ya, Wiz delivered a visual for the IAMSU-produced banger "Close Frame." The video features the Taylor Gang leader partying and smoking weed at his mansion with a bevy of bikini-clad women.

See Ya follows the Pittsburgh, Pa. rhymer's last album Multiverse which he dropped in July of 2022. The 17-song LP boasted production mostly from Hitmaka, who produced five songs on the project, but also included contributions from studio wizards like Scott Storch and Bankroll Got It.

Killer Mike Drops Solo Album Michael

Killer Mike comes through with his first solo project in over a decade in the form of Michael.

The 14-song collection boasts a star-studded list of guest features including CeeLo Green, Young Thug, Mozzy, Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, 2 Chainz and more. About his amazing guest features, Mike wrote on his Instagram page that all the artists on the project are like family.

"I saw someone say that I assembled the Avengers [four cry-laughing emojis] but I often talk about community, and with making MICHAEL, it was no different," he typed. "I needed the help of my peers to bring to life what I wanted to create. Love and respect to everyone who worked on this with us... I truly can't wait for y'all to hear it in full."

Earlier this week, Mike released his fifth single from the project called "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. Check it out.

"This album is Audio Movie," Killer Mike posted on Twitter about his new album. "Follow this lil chubby's kid's journey with this amazing chocolate city as they both 'Grow Up' and beyond their wildest dreams!"

Check out other new projects this week from Mike Dimes, Lil B, Kool Keith and more below.