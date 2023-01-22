Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever.

DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved 150,300 equivalent album units in its first week of release and rocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the week of Jan. 22, 2002. In total, the album grabbed 193.5 million on-demand streams and 4,000 pure sales, making it the most-streamed album of the week.

This album is the fourth and final installment of Gunna's Drip Season series after Drip Season 3 in 2018. The star-studded, 20-song collection boasts guest appearances from Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Drake, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch and others. Producers include Metro Boomin, Mike WiLL Made-It, Wheezy, Turbo and more.

The standout track on the LP is Gunna and Future's shimmery trap banger "Pushin P," featuring Thugger. The Wheezy and Juke Wong-produced track features the rap trifecta spitting alliterative rhymes about money, women and jewelry. The term "Pushin P" is now part of the hip-hop lexicon. Additionally, Gunna also released an accompanying music video, directed by Caleb Jermale.

The success of the platinum-certified song helped garner Gunna a Best Rap Song nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The track also pushed its way up the Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending a total of 20 weeks and reaching its peak position of No. 7 on the tally.

Currently, Gunna's music career is on hold as he's embroiled in a racketeering case with YSL. The "Drip Too Hard" rapper was released from prison after accepting a plea deal. Since then, Gunna has been accused of allegedly snitching on Young Thug and other YSL codefendants. Although the 29-year-old rapper has vehemently denied that he's working with prosecutors, several of his rap peers like Lil Gotit, Boosie BadAzz and Lil Baby seemingly appear to have shunned him.

Nevertheless, time will tell whether Gunna can resume his successful music career after the YSL RICO trial is finally over.

Watch Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" Music Video Featuring Young Thug Below