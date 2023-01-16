‘Gunna Unfollowed’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media

Gunna has become a polarizing figure in hip-hop after copping a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and admitting the record label is a gang in court. Multiple rappers have reportedly begun unfollowing Gunna on Instagram, leading to "Gunna unfollowed" memes going viral.

Gunna has been getting tons of backlash on social media since returning to Twitter and Instagram last week. In the days since, multiple people with ties to the rapper have reportedly unfollowed Wunna on Instagram. First, reports came out that Young Thug's sister had unfollowed Gunna. Most recently, Lil Baby and Meek Mill are said to have hit the unfollow button.

With Gunna seemingly losing a famous follower with regularity, the internet has gone in with hilarious memes about the "Pushin P" rapper losing particular IG supporters who were more than likely not following Gunna to begin with.

"Barack Obama has unfollowed Gunna on instagram," one post reads, showing a screenshot of a search for Gunna on the former president's IG.

"Peppa Pig has unfollowed gunna on Instagram," another post jokingly reads, referencing the kids cartoon.

"Volkswagen Italia has unfollowed Gunna on instagram," another post reads.

Gunna has had a rough go in the court of public opinion after video leaked of him in court confirming YSL is a gang that used illegal activity to further their empire. Gunna denied he broke the street code following his release from jail on Dec. 14, 2022.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," he wrote in a statement released to XXL.

His attorney Steve Sadow backed Gunna's stance in a statement on Instagram that reads: "Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."

The courtroom video has caused multiple rappers to label Gunna a snitch including Freddie Gibbs, Boosie BadAzzz and 6ix9ine.

See More Viral Memes About Gunna Being Unfollowed on Instagram Below