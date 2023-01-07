People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching

Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug.

Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.

"Gunna working at crocs after snitching [astonished face emoji]," the user captioned the video with Gunna's song "Pushin' P" playing in the background.

The video has gone viral with nearly 600,000 views on TikTok. On Twitter, fans are having fun jokingly believing that Gunna is an employee at the Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Thugger in his YSL trial.

"Niggas said gunna works at crocs now I’m crying," wrote one person.

"They really have Gunna working at a crocs store for his community service [skull emoji]," joked another fan.

Another person commented: "This nigga Gunna Working a Day Job at Crocs [a man facepalming emoji] Like dawg I woulda rather sit inna cell and keep shit solid [brick emoji] then to snitch get out and have to work in public smh."

Clearly, Gunna is not working at a footwear store. However, the Young Thug YSL trial is underway in Atlanta. Last week, hundreds of jurors had to fill out questionnaires to become a potential member of the jury.

Watch Viral TikTok Video of Gunna Lookalike Working at Crocs Store Below