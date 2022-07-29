Wiz Khalifa, Soulja Boy, Suicideboys and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

As July comes to a close, the rap game continues to pile on the heat in the form of new music. This week, a Pittsburgh rhymer with O.G. status drops yet another album, a boisterous Atlanta-bred rapper puts out a sequel to a previous project, a New Orleans duo with a cult following drop a new album and more.

Wiz Khalifa has become known as one of hip-hop's most consistent artists and the same rings true with the release of his latest album, Multiverse. Wiz's new solo effort marks his third project to drop in 2022, following Stoner's Night, a joint album with Juicy J that came out in February, and Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA and Girl Talk, which was released in April.

Multiverse is primarily comprised of beats laced by Hitmaka, who produced five songs on the project, but also includes contributions from renowned producers like Scott Storch and Bankroll Got It. The 17-track LP was prefaced by three previously released singles that all appear on the album including "Bad Ass Bitches," "Memory Lane" and "Big Daddy Wiz" featuring Girl Talk.

Aside from dropping projects left and right this year, Khalifa has been on quite the promotional tear in preparation for the release of Multiverse since announcing the album on July 12. The current press run has included many radio and podcast interviews throughout the country, and even an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Pittsburgh legend's latest heat comes just as Wiz embarks on his Vinyl Verse Tour 2022, a lengthy co-headlining string of shows with Logic.

As Soulja Boy celebrates his birthday, he drops off his third project of 2022 in the form of Soulja World 2. Serving as the sequel to 2021's Soulja World, the 16-track offering follows Soulja Stars and Big Draco 3, which were both released back in March. With this album, Big Draco rides completely solo with no guest appearances and not a whole lot of promotion leading up to the drop.

With Soulja Boy having only announced the project two days prior to its release, the "Balenciaga Baby" rapper's new music accompanies a number of headlines in recent weeks. Prior to a Rolling Loud Miami performance that had festival-goers all the way hyped on July 24, Draco was involved in a widely publicized altercation with YouTube personality Charleston White. He also had his incredibly popular debut single, "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" used on an advertisement for Limewire's new platform and responded to a disrespectful comment WizKid made about him 12 years ago.

New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ come through with their latest LP, Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation. Ruby Da Cherry and $crim deliver 13 dark tracks on the album. The new effort follows 2021's Long Term Effects of Suffering and includes the lead single "The Evil That Men Do."

Along with the album's release, the group will be putting out their first music video since 2019 for the track "Matte Black." In promotion of the new album, $uicideboy$ will be embarking on the huge 40-city nationwide Grey Day Tour, which will feature Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream and DJ Scheme. Scary hours.

