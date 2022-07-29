Wiz Khalifa, Soulja Boy, Suicideboys and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Wiz Khalifa, Soulja Boy, Suicideboys and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

SODMG Records/Taylor Gang Ent./Asylum Records/G59 Records

As July comes to a close, the rap game continues to pile on the heat in the form of new music. This week, a Pittsburgh rhymer with O.G. status drops yet another album, a boisterous Atlanta-bred rapper puts out a sequel to a previous project, a New Orleans duo with a cult following drop a new album and more.

Wiz Khalifa has become known as one of hip-hop's most consistent artists and the same rings true with the release of his latest album, Multiverse. Wiz's new solo effort marks his third project to drop in 2022, following Stoner's Night, a joint album with Juicy J that came out in February, and Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA and Girl Talk, which was released in April.

Multiverse is primarily comprised of beats laced by Hitmaka, who produced five songs on the project, but also includes contributions from renowned producers like Scott Storch and Bankroll Got It. The 17-track LP was prefaced by three previously released singles that all appear on the album including "Bad Ass Bitches," "Memory Lane" and "Big Daddy Wiz" featuring Girl Talk.

Aside from dropping projects left and right this year, Khalifa has been on quite the promotional tear in preparation for the release of Multiverse since announcing the album on July 12. The current press run has included many radio and podcast interviews throughout the country, and even an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. 

The Pittsburgh legend's latest heat comes just as Wiz embarks on his Vinyl Verse Tour 2022, a lengthy co-headlining string of shows with Logic.

As Soulja Boy celebrates his birthday, he drops off his third project of 2022 in the form of Soulja World 2. Serving as the sequel to 2021's Soulja World, the 16-track offering follows Soulja Stars and Big Draco 3, which were both released back in March. With this album, Big Draco rides completely solo with no guest appearances and not a whole lot of promotion leading up to the drop.

With Soulja Boy having only announced the project two days prior to its release, the "Balenciaga Baby" rapper's new music accompanies a number of headlines in recent weeks. Prior to a Rolling Loud Miami performance that had festival-goers all the way hyped on July 24, Draco was involved in a widely publicized altercation with YouTube personality Charleston White. He also had his incredibly popular debut single, "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" used on an advertisement for Limewire's new platform and responded to a disrespectful comment WizKid made about him 12 years ago.

New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ come through with their latest LP, Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation. Ruby Da Cherry and $crim deliver 13 dark tracks on the album. The new effort follows 2021's Long Term Effects of Suffering and includes the lead single "The Evil That Men Do."

Along with the album's release, the group will be putting out their first music video since 2019 for the track "Matte Black." In promotion of the new album, $uicideboy$ will be embarking on the huge 40-city nationwide Grey Day Tour, which will feature Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Maxo Kream and DJ Scheme. Scary hours.

Check out more projects from Hotboii, K CampDoe Boy, Maxo Kream, BuddyIayze and more below.

  • Multiverse

    Wiz Khalifa
    Taylor Gang Ent/Asylum Records
    loading...

  • Soulja World 2

    Soulja Boy
    SODMG Records
    loading...

  • Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation

    $uicideboy$
    G59 Records
    loading...

  • Weight of the World Deluxe

    Maxo Kream
    RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment
    loading...

  • Anjelitu Deluxe

    Homeboy Sandman
    Mello Music Group
    loading...

  • Fenix Flexin Vol. 2

    Fenix Flexin
    Atlantic Records
    loading...

  • Catch Me If You Can

    Doe Boy
    Epic Records/Freebandz
    loading...

  • King of the Trap 2 Deluxe

    Lil Migo
    4th & Broadway/Def Jam/UMG Recordings
    loading...

  • Intros, Outros, Interludes

    Domo Genesis & Evidence
    Bigger Picture Recordings
    loading...

  • Guilt

    Guilty Simpson
    Man Bites Dog Records
    loading...

  • From Trap to Rap 2

    Bankroll Freddie
    Quality Control Music / Motown Records
    loading...

  • Vier

    CEO Trayle
    10K Projects
    loading...

  • Vibe Forever

    K Camp
    Rare Sounds/Interscope
    loading...

  • Blinded by Death

    Hotboii
    Rebel/Geffen Records
    loading...

  • Demon 2

    Iayze
    Iayze Archive
    loading...

  • Superghetto (Deluxe)

    Buddy
    RCA Records
    loading...

  • Herd Immunity

    Sean Leon
    Pupil/Matthew Leon
    loading...

See the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2022 So Far

Which project is your favorite?
Filed Under: Bangers, Bankroll Freddie, Buddy, CEO Trayle, Doe Boy, Domo Genesis, Evidence, Fenix Flexin, guilty simpson, Homeboy Sandman, Hotboii, Iayze, K Camp, lil migo, Maxo Kream, Sean Leon, Soulja Boy, suicideboys, Wiz Khalifa
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top