Hotboii Sentenced to Six Months for Violating Probation in RICO Case

Hotboii has been sentenced to six months behind bars for violating probation in his RICO case.

According to records obtained by XXL, the Orlando, Fla., rapper was booked into the Orange County Jail in Florida on Monday (May 18). Hotboii's attorney, Lyle Mazin, tells XXL this is not a new violation and that it dates back to three violations in 2025. During a court hearing on Monday (May 18), the judge sentenced Hotboii, born Javarri Walker, to six months in jail after Mazin was able to get the three charges knocked down to one. With credit for good time, Hotboii could be home in five months, according to his attorney.

Hotboii was originally charged with RICO and racketeering conspiracy charges in 2021, with prosecutors claiming that Hotboii was part of the 438 Gang, who were connected to several shootings and multiple homicides. After spending over two years in jail fighting the case, Hotboii's attorney got the RICO charge dismissed. The rapper pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity.

In September of 2024, Hotboii was freed and put on five years' probation. However, he has had multiple run-ins with the law since then, including multiple arrests last year. During one incident last July, he was booked for firearm possession by a convicted felon and trespassing on school property with a firearm in Miami.

Earlier this month, Hotboii released his latest single, "Alicia," featuring Lil Baby.

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