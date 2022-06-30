Hotboii Participates in Prayer Circle Before Turning Himself in for RICO Case – Watch

Florida rapper Hotboii has turned himself in to jail today after his bond was revoked in his RICO case.

This morning (June 30), the Orlando, Fla. native was booked into the Orange County Jail, according to information obtained by XXL. The rapper recently had his bond revoked by a judge who ordered him back to jail. A video shared via the Orlando, Fla. native's Instagram account shows him and several other people holding hands and in deep prayer.

"We thank you, God, right now for grace and mercy," the person says in the clip while praying. "Have your way, God. Turn the system upside down defending your people tonight. Move by your spirit, God. No longer going to jail, Father. They throwing them in there and throwing away the key, Father. But, God, let them come out. Open the doors for Black. Open the doors for Red. Open the doors back for Hot, in the name of Jesus."

The video, which is at the bottom of this post, appears to have been taken in front of the jail, as there are large, barbed-wire fences in the background.

"Last day out #TurningMyselfInRN," Hotboii wrote as the caption of the video.

Hotboii, born Javarri Walker, also commented about his incarceration on his Instagram Story, simply posting, "FREE ME."

Hotboii was originally wanted by police back in July of 2021, following a sting operation dubbed Operation "X-Force" by the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Thirty-four individuals including fellow Orlando rapper 9lokknine were arrested.

"Operation 'X-FORCE' was conducted by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, a multi-agency task force that includes the Orange County Sheriff’s Office," a statement released by the OCSO read at the time. "These are the nearly three dozen suspects arrested or wanted on racketeering or drug trafficking charges after a nine-month investigation into criminal gangs in Orange County by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation (MBI)."

After being on the lam, Hotboii was arrested less than two weeks later and charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, with authorities labeling him as a member of the local 438 street gang. He later bonded out and has been a free man up until today. Last December, 9lokknine was sentenced to seven years in prison on an unrelated gun charge.

It is unclear what caused the judge to revoke Hotboii's bond. XXL has reached out to Hotboii's attorney and the Orange County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Watch Hotboii participate in a prayer circle before turning himself in below.

