Hotboii Arrested on RICO Charges, Held on $750,000 Bond

Up-and-coming rapper Hotboii is currently in police custody in Florida.

According to inmate records obtained by XXL on Tuesday (July 13), Hotboii, born Javarri Walker, was arrested and booked at the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Fla. on Monday (July 12). The 21-year-old artist is facing two charges: Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization - Racketeering and Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering connection to a larger RICO investigation. He's currently being held on a $750,000 bond and doesn't have a projected release date yet.

Hours before Hotboii turned himself in, he informed fans via his Instagram Story that he'd be doing so. He wrote, "I TURN MYSELF IN TONIGHT.."

Orange County Corrections

itshotboii438 via Instagram

Hotboii is among 32 others, including fellow rapper 9lokknine, who are facing racketeering or drug trafficking-related charges stemming from an extensive investigation into gang activity in Orange County, Fla., dubbed Operation "X-Force." In total, 34 people have been apprehended in the investigation.

Meanwhile, 9lokknine, born Jacquavius Dennard Smith, who has been in custody since June 21, has reportedly reached a plea agreement. According to a report from WESH 2 this afternoon, the 20-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to three weapons charges. He faces up to 32 years in prison.

Although 9lokknine is facing racketeering charges as well, the connection into the gun charges he pleaded guilty to are unclear. It is likely that the charges are in relation to 13 auto sears recovered at his home during the investigation. The sears convert a semi-automatic gun to fully automatic.

Last October, 9lokk was taken into custody in his home state of Florida on the following offenses: possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a shorthanded gun, rifle or machine gun. Weeks prior, he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

According to authorities, there is reportedly a street feud between the 438 Gang that Hotboii is allegedly a part of and the Army Gang, of which 9lokknine is reportedly a member of. Hotboii has denied beefing with 9lokknine in the past.

A rep for the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) described "Operation 'X-Force' as a probe conducted by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, a multi-agency task force that includes the Orange County Sheriff’s Office."

"These are the nearly three dozen suspects arrested or wanted on racketeering or drug trafficking charges after a nine-month investigation into criminal gangs in Orange County by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation (MBI)," the OCSO wrote in a tweet on July 2, presenting mugshots or images of all 34 individuals that were either in custody or wanted in connection to the agency's lengthy investigation.

According to the OSCO, the gang feuds have reportedly results in four deaths: 3-year-old Daquane James Felix Jr., an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting; Denis Joshua Atkinson, another victim of a drive-by—his age wasn't disclosed; high school senior Dexter Rentz, who was killed during a separate drive-by shooting while attending an event following a friend's funeral; and 16-year-old Tayvia King, who accepted a ride from her friend's brother instead of taking an Uber to go home, and was gunned down when a vehicle opened fire on the car.

Tayvia King is the niece of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, according to Orlando's News 6. Jacarious Jermaine Jevonte Simpson, 18, and Anthony “Ant” Barnes, 17, have already been arrested and are facing charges for King’s death.

According to authorities, the operation also led to 15 guns removed off the street—two stolen guns and two guns that were directly connected to King's murder—and the 13 auto sears found inside 9lokknine's home.

XXL has reached out to the Orlando County Sheriff's Office and a rep for Hotboii for a comment on this matter.