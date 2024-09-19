Hotboii’s Attorney Argues Rapper Was Promoting Hashtag Not a Gang to Get RICO Case Dismissed

Hotboii became a free man again after being released from jail on racketeering charges last week, and it's all thanks to his attorney, who argued the rapper was promoting a hashtag not a gang to help get the case dismissed.

Hotboii's Attorney Uses Social Media for RICO Dismissal

On Wednesday (Sept. 18), Orlando Sentinel published a report on attorney Lyle Mazin's defense tactics in order to get the RICO case against Hotboii dismissed. Mazin said the 24-year-old Florida rapper's RICO charge was based on two offenses: using electronic communication to promote gangs and possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent.

Hotboii was accused of using Instagram to promote guns and lyrics mentioning a gang, and being in possession of a gun in his vehicle. He's alleged to have been the leader of Orlando, Fla.'s 438 gang, which was reportedly at war with fellow Orlando-based Army gang, allegedly led by 9lokknine.

In court, Mazin argued 438 was not a gang, but a social media hashtag used to represent Hotboii's neighborhood in the Pine Hills area of Orlando. The defense insisted the rhymer was promoting the hashtag, not a gang, in his Instagram posts. Hotboii's Instagram handle is @itshotboii438.

Mazin compared Hotboii's actions to similar promotional moves that The Notorious B.I.G. and Kodak Black would take. "He wasn’t promoting a gang," Mazin said. "He was promoting his label and his music. That's what he was doing. It's equivalent to Biggie Smalls, or to Kodak Black, or any major artist promoting their music."

As for the gun, Mazin additionally argued that belonged to Hotboii's security to protect the artist from threats on his life, allegedly put forth by the rival gang.

While the RICO charges were dropped, Hotboii agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy as part of a deal with prosecutors.

In July of 2021, Hotboii, born Javarri Walker, was arrested and booked at the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Fla. on charges of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization - Racketeering and Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering connection to a larger RICO investigation. On Sept. 11, he was released after serving over two years in jail. Hotboii dropped the aptly titled video "9/11 (First Day Out)" a few days after he came home.

XXL has reached out to Hotboii's attorney for comment.

Watch Hotboii's "9/11 (First Day Out)" Video