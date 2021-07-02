Hotboii on the Run From Police, Wanted on RICO Charges

Rising rapper Hotboii is currently wanted by police in Florida.

According to police documents obtained by XXL on Friday (July 2), Hotboii, born Javarri Walker, is on the run from police in Orlando. He is among 32 others, including 9lokknine, who are facing racketeering or drug trafficking-related charges stemming from a lengthy investigation into gang rivalries in the state's Orange County called Operation "X-Force." Thirty-four people total were arrested in the operation.

Hotboii is wanted by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation on charges of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization - Racketeering and Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

There is reportedly a street feud between the 438 Gang that Hotboii is allegedly a part of and the Army Gang, which 9lokknine is reportedly a member of. Hotboii has denied beefing with 9lokknine in the past.

According to a rep for the Orange County Sheriff's Office, "Operation 'X-FORCE' was conducted by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, a multi-agency task force that includes the Orange County Sheriff’s Office."

"These are the nearly three dozen suspects arrested or wanted on racketeering or drug trafficking charges after a nine-month investigation into criminal gangs in Orange County by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation (MBI)," the OCSO wrote in a tweet earlier today, displaying mugshots for all individuals either in custody or wanted in connection to their nearly year-long investigation.

9lokknine, real name Jacquavius Smith, has been in custody since June 21, 2021, on charges similar to Hotboii. The Orlando, Fla. rhymer is facing RICO charges as well and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has additionally reported four deaths that the gang feuds have resulted in: 3-year-old Daquane James Felix Jr., who was an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting; Denis Joshua Atkinson, who was also a victim of a drive-by—his age was not shared; high school senior Dexter Rentz, who was killed during another drive-by shooting while attending an event following a friend's funeral; and 16-year-old Tayvia King, who took a ride from her friend's brother instead of an Uber to go home, and was gunned down when a vehicle opened fire on the car.

King is the niece of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, reports Orlando's News 6. Anthony “Ant” Barnes, 17, and Jacarious Jermaine Jevonte Simpson, 18, were previously arrested and facing charges for King’s death.

The investigation led to 15 guns being pulled off the street—two stolen guns and two guns that were directly involved in King’s death, reported authorities. Thirteen auto sears were recovered—devices that can convert a semi-automatic gun to fully automatic—inside 9lokknine's home.

Attorney General Ashley Moody released a statement about the 34 arrests.

“This coordinated, multiagency takedown of some of the most violent gang members in Central Florida was the result of months of hard work, skillful law enforcement investigative efforts and legal assistance by my Statewide Prosecutors," the statement reads. "We will not let violent criminals involved in a gang war run roughshod through our communities — threatening the lives and safety of our citizens. As Attorney General, I will continue to stand with our brave law enforcement officers as they fight to keep Floridians safe. With these criminals now in custody, my Statewide Prosecutors will use every tool at their disposal to ensure justice is served.”

XXL has reached out to a rep for Hotboii for a comment.