The Drastically Different Looks of Rappers Before and After Their Prison or Jail Bids

When rappers spend any sort of time behind bars, they often end up looking drastically different. In many cases, those changes in appearance happen within a relatively short period of time. It's really no surprise given the fact that in jail or prison, rappers are met with major lifestyle changes that include switching up the way they eat, workout regimens and no access to vices like drugs and alcohol.

Young Thug and Gunna are both prime examples of rhymers who look different these days as the direct result of jail time. Just months after both Atlanta natives were indicted on RICO charges in 2022, along with many other YSL affiliates, Thugger acknowledged Gunna's weight loss from right within a courtroom, a journey that Wunna has maintained in the seven months since his release. As for Young Thug, he's clearly been on the workout grind as he's been seen showing off his muscles when he got the chance to video chat with his sister, Dolly White.

JT is another artist who switched up her look during the time she was locked up. While serving prison time at the Federal Detention Center in Miami back in 2019, several photos that were shared on her Instagram account prompted fans to quickly marvel over the City Girls spitter's immaculately flat-ironed hair and generally healthy appearance.

Other examples listed below include eye-popping physical changes made by Pooh Shiesty, who showed off a full beard in a prison photo that surfaced back in January, and 03 Greedo who caught attention for chopping off most of his hair.

Here, XXL takes a look at before and after photos of rappers who look drastically different after going to jail or prison.