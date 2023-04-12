Gunna’s Weight Loss in New Photo Surprises Fans

A new photo of Gunna is leaving fans surprised over his apparent weight loss.

On Tuesday (April 12), a newly surfaced photo of Gunna began to make its rounds across the internet that sees a much more slim, trim and physically fit version of the Atlanta rapper compared to what he looked like prior to himself, Young Thug and 26 other members of YSL being indicted on RICO charges in May of 2022.

As the photo below, in which Gunna can be seen posing alongside three other men, circulated on social media, many fans couldn't help but notice immediately that it seems the "Pushin P" spitter has been pushin' away the sweets as well pushin' weights in the gym.

"Wait that's Gunna?" one shocked Twitter user wrote. "Did he lose weight!?"

"He lost weight!!" exclaimed another person. "Proud of him. Health is wealth."

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, even more fans expressed their surprise, delight and words of encouragement for Gunna in the comments section of the same photo posted by DJ Akademiks.

While one IG user made the astute observation that "Wunna lost hella weight," another immediately followed up in complete amazement with, "Didn't even notice that was Gunna."

Another IG commenter added: "Gunna the skinniest one in this pic good for him fr."

The new photo showing Gunna's body transformation comes four months after the platinum-selling rhymer took an Alford plea deal in the YSL RICO case. But even before he was released from jail this past December, Gunna's weight loss was a topic of conversation as evidenced by a chat between him and Young Thug that was actually never supposed to happen.

"You done lost a little bit, ain't em?" Young Thug asked Gunna at a court hearing in August of 2022 shortly before being admonished by the judge for talking to his then-co-defendant.

Weight loss and fitness journeys in the rap game have become quite a trend recently. Within the past two months, both Mustard and Lil Pump have shown off the before and after results of their hard work in the gym. Rick Ross is also in training mode despite his jokes on the subject as he shared a hilarious video of himself late last month demonstrating his kickboxing skills.

See Gunna's Surprising Weight Loss and More Reactions From Fans Below