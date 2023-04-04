Mustard Shows His Amazing Weight Loss in Before and After Video

Mustard is a new man.

On Monday (April 3), Mustard shared on his Instagram Story a before and after video of himself when he was at his heaviest to where he is now at his lowest weight imaginable. In the clip, the California hitmaker is featured in an old photo that shows himself large and in charge. "I look at s**t [like] this everyday and get motivated! Smfh," he captioned the photo.

Next to the photo is a brief clip of Mustard working out with a kettlebell. It's clear that the producer has been putting in work at the gym and he's totally different as a man.

"Lowest weight i've ever been an adult," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Mustard's trainer is Chris DeBonnett, also known as justrainchris. The physical trainer has several videos showing himself engaging in some intense workouts in the gym. Just look at Mustard's physical transformation, clearly, Chris' exercise regimes work.

Mustard is feeling so good about his health, he's in the studio working on new music. The 32-year-old producer recently announced on his IG page that he's in "ALBUM MODE."

Mustard's last album was Perfect Ten in 2019. The collection features the songs "Ballin'," featuring Roddy Ricch, "Pure Water" featuring Migos and "Perfect Ten" featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.

Mustard is getting his body and music ready for the summer.

Check Out Mustard's Before and After Video of His Amazing Weight Loss Journey Below