These Are the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2023

A new year brings new goals, energy and, of course, hip-hop releases. The fast pace of the genre leads to many albums being announced, some of which are surprises while others take time to drop. There are even projects that fans look forward to that haven't been formally announced. The buzz lies in the fact that certain rappers haven't dropped anything new in a while. XXL highlights several of the most anticipated hip-hop albums that are set to arrive in 2023.

Cardi B is at the top of the list of albums that have been teased for quite some time. Due to the huge impact of her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy, she has only become an even bigger star while mixing in chart-topping singles and collabs along the way. The Bronx rapper has been at work on her sophomore album for a few years, and 2023 her fans should certainly receive it. She's admitted to overthinking what she has completed, but either way, the buzz is there for a new Cardi B album. She's earned the benefit of the doubt and then some.

Another upcoming album on the horizon that looms large over hip-hop is Utopia, Travis Scott's forthcoming and oft-delayed LP. His last effort, 2018's Astroworld, turned Travis into one of the biggest stars in rap, so what he has planned next is surrounded in anticipation. While small trickles of info have been circulating about the album, Utopia is somewhat of a mystery now. Travis has returned to performing again, which means the road to the release of Utopia could open at any moment.

After coming off a year in which he had arguably the best rap album of 2022, Pusha T will return in 2023 with a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama. He's also working on a new solo album, which means the year is about to be a busy one for the Vincent Van Gogh of Blow.

