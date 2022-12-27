New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023

With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.

After pushing back the release of his next studio LP and instead using December to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his very first album with the release of Finally Rich (Complete Edition), Chief Keef is slated to come through on Jan. 20 with Almighty So 2.

The Chicago drill icon's fifth full-length album will serve as the sequel to 2013's Almighty So, which was hosted by DJ Scream. Almighty So 2 has been previewed by two previously released singles, "Racks Stuffed Inna Couch" and "Tony Montana Flow," and follows Chief Keef's last album, 4NEM, which dropped back in December of 2021. The 17-track album comes less than a month after the complete edition of 2012's Finally Rich saw Chief Keef add seven new joints to his already classic debut including "Kush With Them Beans," "OB4L" and "Rider" featuring Wiz Khalifa.

French Montana looks to start off the new year with the same momentum he carried throughout 2022 with the release of Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition. The next installment of the critically acclaimed Coke Boys mixtape series is set to drop on Jan. 6 and French certainly isn't riding solo. In announcing the upcoming tape via Instagram back on Nov. 7, Montana unveiled CB6's official cover art, which includes himself along with nine of his closest associates, all of whom are prominently featured throughout the project, including Max B, the late Chinx and Stove God Cooks, among others.

"It's lonely at the top if you don't bring your folks with [you]," French Montana captioned the animated announcement video.

Led by the previously released single, "Yes I Do," Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition will come fresh off the heels of Montega, the Morrocan-born, Bronx-bred spitter's joint project with producer Harry Fraud that dropped in June of 2022 and marked French's first independently released album. Last year, French Montana celebrated his first diamond-certified record in the form of "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee, which, as of August, sold over 10 million copies.

After closing out 2022 with two projects within the last few months of the year, Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament and the surprise mixtape, They Won't Clear This, BabyTron is not only gearing up to head out on his new Bin Reaper Tour but will accompany the 18-date run with the second installment of his latest album, Bin Reaper 3: New Testament. When Old Testament dropped back in October, the Shitty Boyz frontman immediately hit up Instagram to announce that the LP's B-side was already on its way. BabyTron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is set to be released on Jan. 13, 2023.

Check out all the January 2023 new hip-hop album releases including drops from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Declaime and Madlib and more below.