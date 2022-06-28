French Montana Claims He’s the First Male Rapper From The Bronx to Go Diamond

French Montana is claiming he is the first male artist from The Bronx to go diamond. But the official numbers say otherwise.

French Montana recently appeared on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. On Monday (June 27), the show shared a clip from French's interview where he makes a bold claim.

"I'm the first male artist from the mecca of hip-hop to go diamond. It just happened like that," French said.

Seconds later, he changed his criteria slightly.

"I'm the first male artist from the mecca of hip-hop, from The Bronx, and the first born-African artist to ever go diamond. So, that's different."

French later confirmed he might have gone over diamond [10 million copies sold] at this point.

"Probably 11 right now," he added.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America database, French Montana's biggest song to date, "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee, is at an impressive nine times platinum, but it has yet to reach diamond status.

French Montana Unforgettbale RIAA certification RIAA loading...

The title of first rapper from New York City to go platinum goes to The Notorious B.I.G., whose Life After Death album reached diamond status in January of 2000. Big Apple natives Beastie Boy's Licensed to Ill album was certified diamond in 2015. Bronx native Cardi B also has a diamond plaque for her breakout single "Bodak Yellow." It went 10 times platinum last March.

Worldwide sales are known to boost numbers, such as in the case of 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin album, which has pushed over 10 million copies worldwide but is still knocking at the door of diamond status in the U.S. with 9 million albums sold officially. So, French could be talking worldwide sales.

XXL has reached out to French Montana's team for comment.

French Montana just released his new album Montega with Harry Fraud. The 14-song effort features guest appearances from Rick Ross, Quavo, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and more.