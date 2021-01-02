Swae Lee and Mike Will Made-It Reveal They Survived Severe Car Crash

Swae Lee and Mike Will Made-It are counting their blessings after recently surviving a severe car crash.

Both entertainers shared news of the harrowing situation via social media on Friday morning (Jan. 1). The accident appears to have happened as the two were traveling after celebrating the dawn of the new year.

"ME & SWAE WILLY MADE-IT OUT THIS MF ALIVE w JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, THANK U GOD," Mike posted on Twitter, along with a series of photos showing the mangled vehicle they were riding in. "I’M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS, 2021 WE TURNING LEMONS TO LEMONADE ALL YEAR... WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY , BUT WE MADE-IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, WE HERE FOR A REASON."

The hit-making producer also shared the news on Instagram with a different message of triumph. "ANYTHING defeated should be celebrated...," he captioned more photos of the aftermath of the wreck. "P.s. U have to heat up the tires on the Rari before driving it in the cold for the traction to work properly... otherwise 'The 812 is like a stick of dynamite inside of a coke can on ice skates while driving in the cold, u can easily lose all control at any given moment...' GOD SAID IT WASNT TIME THO, THANK U FATHER FOR WATCHING OVER US BIG BLESSED..."

Swae Lee was also vocal about the unnerving accident as well, responding "Blessed and favored" to Mike's original post. "I made it we here shit just rocked me a little also on some eye opening shit I realized a lot ...I wanna see all my royalties .... there’s a lot I still have to do before I sign out thank y’all for checking on me ..IM FINE WE MADE IT !! Happy New Years," Swae wrote on Twitter.

The "Someone Said" rapper also offered some sound advice. "WEAR A SEATBELT!!" he added. "Fuck looking cool click that seatbelt." Swae Lee's photographic evidence of the crash included pictures he uploaded to his Instagram Story, which show his face bloodied.

Swae and Mike were not the only members of the hip-hop community to survive a horrific car crash recently. Coi Leray was in an accident on Christmas Eve but survived with minor injuries.