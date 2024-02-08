Post Malone and Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’ Becomes First Song to Be Certified 20-Times Platinum

Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" has been certified 20-times platinum.

Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Breaks Record

On Thursday (Feb. 8), the Recording Industry Association of America updated their database revealing Post and Swae's 2018 duet has reached double-diamond status, becoming the very first song to do so in RIAA history.

"Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish," RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said of the accomplishment in a press release. "'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)' has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they've earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!"

"Sunflower" Ascends the Record Books

Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" appeared on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Soundtrack. It reached platinum status in five months and went diamond in November of November of 2020. Two years later, it surpassed Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" as the highest certified song in RIAA history when it reached 17-times platinum. Post Malone has four diamond songs in his catalog including "Congratulations" featuring Quavo, "White Iverson" and "Psycho" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

