Post Malone, Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’ Passes Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ as Highest Certified Song in RIAA History

Congratulations are in order for Post Malone and Swae Lee because their collaborative track "Sunflower" is officially the biggest song in history.

On Monday (Nov. 14), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified Post Malone and Swae Lee's tune "Sunflower" at 17 million copies sold, surpassing Lil Nas X's 2019 viral song "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which now stands at 16 million units sold. The former song, produced by Carter Lang and Louis Bell, appears on the soundtrack to the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Additionally, Posty's two other singles: his 2015 breakout hit "White Iverson" and "Psycho," featuring Ty Dolla $ign, also have been certified diamond (10 million copies sold) by the RIAA. The rapper-crooner joins Bruno Mars as the only two artists in history to have at least five RIAA diamond-certified singles.

Post Malone adds to his previous RIAA achievements, which include his 2017 ballad "Congratulations," featuring Quavo, reaching 14-times platinum.

Posty is having a great year, so far. Despite a few bumps and bruises, the 27-year-old artist is nearly finished with Twelve Carat Tour, which has been sold out from coast to coast. Also, back in June, Post revealed on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show that he's a new dad of a baby girl and is also engaged to his fiancée Jamie.

Watch Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Music Video Below