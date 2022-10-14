Post Malone’s Fiancée – Who Is She?

Earlier this year, Post Malone shocked his fans when he revealed that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child together. Since the birth of his baby daughter, the 27-year-old rapper-singer has managed to keep his relationship very private and his now-fiancée out of the spotlight.

Although the general public may not know who the secret fiancée is, Post Malone fans aka Post Malonials have been keeping tabs on her on social media. As of this writing, fans have identified the mystery woman as only Jamie. Post and Jamie were first photographed together in October of 2020 at the airport when Post bumped into some fans. Then in January of 2021, fans reshared a photo of the couple out shopping in Los Angeles.

Subsequently, photos of Post and Jamie were popping up sporadically on social media. One snap featured the couple at the Twelve Carat Toothache creator's cousin's wedding. Unfortunately, as many of Post Malone's fans noted, Jamie has deactivated her Instagram account after being inundated with hate from people who didn't want to see Posty boo'd up and happy. So, the special woman in Post's life will remain more of a mystery for now.

Until Post's secret fiancée reveals herself more, XXL found some details about who she is and why the "Rockstar" rapper is so happy right now in his life. Here's everything you need to know about Post Malone's fiancée.