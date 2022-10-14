Post Malone’s Fiancée – Who Is She?
Earlier this year, Post Malone shocked his fans when he revealed that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child together. Since the birth of his baby daughter, the 27-year-old rapper-singer has managed to keep his relationship very private and his now-fiancée out of the spotlight.
Although the general public may not know who the secret fiancée is, Post Malone fans aka Post Malonials have been keeping tabs on her on social media. As of this writing, fans have identified the mystery woman as only Jamie. Post and Jamie were first photographed together in October of 2020 at the airport when Post bumped into some fans. Then in January of 2021, fans reshared a photo of the couple out shopping in Los Angeles.
Subsequently, photos of Post and Jamie were popping up sporadically on social media. One snap featured the couple at the Twelve Carat Toothache creator's cousin's wedding. Unfortunately, as many of Post Malone's fans noted, Jamie has deactivated her Instagram account after being inundated with hate from people who didn't want to see Posty boo'd up and happy. So, the special woman in Post's life will remain more of a mystery for now.
Until Post's secret fiancée reveals herself more, XXL found some details about who she is and why the "Rockstar" rapper is so happy right now in his life. Here's everything you need to know about Post Malone's fiancée.
Photos of Post Malone's Mysterious Then-Girlfriend Started Surfacing Online in 2020
Fans of Post Malone (aka Post Malonials) started posting images of then-rumored girlfriend, identified only as Jamie, in October of 2020. In the photo, Post is with his rumored girlfriend at the airport when he bumps into some fans and has a chat with them. Then in January of 2021, rumors of the rapper-singer started to rev up after a circulated photo of the couple shopping in Los Angeles.
Jamie All Smiles With Post at Wedding and Magic Cards Event
Post and Jamie's relationship was getting serious with the couple being photographed at two special events in the rapper-singer's life. First at the wedding of Posty's cousin in New York in August of 2021 and at Magic: The Gathering Cards event in Phoenix in October of 2021. The latter pic might be the last photo of Jamie before she logged off completely from social media.
Post's Then-Girlfriend Deactivated Her Instagram Account to Avoid Hate From Fans
Once photos of the couple started circulating on social media, Jamie deactivated her Instagram account. According to a Post Malonial (aka a fan), Jamie shut down her IG account after being inundated with hate from fans who were jealous that the New York-born artist is boo'd up and happy.
Post Announces He and Then-Girlfriend Are Expecting Baby
In May of this year, Post announced that he and his then-girlfriend Jamie are expecting a baby. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been," the "Congratulations" rapper told TMZ. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
Posty Reveals He's a New Dad and Is Engaged
A month later (June of this year), Post subtly revealed on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show that he's a new dad of a baby girl and he's engaged to his now-fiancée Jamie. The "Rockstar" artist said that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before going to the studio. Post would clarify to Howard that he was referring to his "daughter" and not his girlfriend, which he would later reveal that they are, in fact, engaged.
Post Malone's Prior Dating History
Although Post's fiancée remains a mystery, he previously dated Korean visual artist/singer MLMA (short for Me Love Me A lot) for a brief time in 2020 before settling down with Jamie. Prior to that relationship, he dated Ashlen Diaz for three years before they called it quits in November of 2018.
Post Malone Is Enjoying Fatherhood - Blowouts and All
Since the birth of his baby daughter, Post has embraced fatherhood and everything that comes with it, including poop blowouts. In an interview with GQ back in September, the rapper detailed the craziest thing he's witnessed as a new dad. "The blowouts. She will blow out sometimes and it’ll come right outside of her pants," he said. "The poop will just be dripping out and I’m like, 'What the hell happened?' That’s how I know it definitely is my daughter—not that I have blowouts, but that I know my way around a toilet."