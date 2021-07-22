Here Are the Most-Streamed Rappers of 2021 So Far

Streaming is the way of music in the 21st century, particularly in recent years, and a number of rappers have made the list for the most streamed artists of 2021, so far.

On Thursday (July 22), Hits Daily Double released their mid-year roundup of the top 50 streamed artists. At the top of the list is Drake with 3,642,943,000 streams this year. While the site doesn't specify the particular tracks or albums that attributed to these numbers, earlier this year, Drizzy dropped a three-song pack called Scary Hours 2. His joint "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby has 202,007,861 streams on Spotify while "What's Next" has been listened to 165,464,417 times on the platform.

The next rapper on the chart is the late Juice Wrld, who has received 2,772,206,000 streams so far this year. Juice's posthumous effort, Legends Never Die, arrived in 2020 and of the 22 songs on the album, four of the tracks are on his Spotify artist profile as his most listened to songs: "Wishing Well" (485,312,757), "Come and Go" With Marshmello (509,643,890), "Righteous" (348,988,797) and "Hate the Other Side" With Marshmello and The Kid Laroi (231,173,964).

Right below Juice Wrld is YoungBoy Never Broke Again with 2,550,793,000. NBA YoungBoy's highest streamed track is his effort with Juice Wrld, "Bandit."

The Weeknd made the cut as well with 2,226,148,000 streams. Other rappers on the list include Rod Wave (2,014,855,000), Pop Smoke (1,958,408,000), Polo G (1,934,829,000), Lil Baby (1,912,809,000), Eminem (1,900,239,000), Lil Durk (1,870,525,000), J. Cole (1,768,563,000), Post Malone (1,608,321,000) and Moneybagg Yo (1,556,796,000).

