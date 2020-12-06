Kevin Gates Mocks YoungBoy Never Broke Again Fan Who Says YoungBoy Will Beat Him Up

Kevin Gates recently had a good time mocking a YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan, who tried to ignite beef between the two rappers on social media.

On Saturday night (Dec. 5), Gates was on Instagram Live, tapping in with his followers. At one point, he let someone into his Live session who was clearly either a troll, an NBA YoungBoy fan or both. "Shut up, Kevin. I'll punch you in your jaw," the person, who refused to show themselves on video, told the rapper.

"Aye, please don't hurt me," Gates reacted sarcastically.

"YoungBoy is going to beat you up," the person returned.

"Oh, God, no! I'm hanging up" Gates replied, keeping up his ruse. "I'm scared. Please, no. No, God, no," he continued before letting out a good laugh. "Bitch, this me, man. You better leave me alone before I take your bitch shopping, and give her some long, long dick."

Kevin Gates and NBA YoungBoy's relationship can be labeled as complicated. Both hail from Baton Rouge, La., and were initially allies. In 2018, they joined forces on the 4 Respect EP and collaborated on other songs. Gates even got a tattoo of YoungBoy's face on his body. “I got a tattoo on me because I love him,” he said on Instagram Live at the time. “You can say what you want to, but in Louisiana when we love somebody, we appreciate them while they alive and we get their faces it’s monumental."

Some kind of rift occurred a short time later, which was reportedly brought on by Gates siding with an artist NBA YoungBoy had beef with. Later that year, YoungBoy's artist Quando Rondo dissed Gates during a show. Even since then, Gates has insisted things are all good between him and YoungBoy. However, last month, Gates went off on a scathing Instagram rant that many believed was directed at YoungBoy.