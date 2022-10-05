Post Malone Gets Daughter’s Initials Tattooed on His Face

Post Malone recently added a new face tattoo to his collection, getting his infant daughter's initials inked on his forehead.

Posty is currently on his Twelve Carat Tour. During a break in the jaunt following a show in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 2, the "Sunflower" crooner decided to honor his young daughter with a tattoo done by Chad Rowe of Garden of Eden Tattoos in Greenfield, Ind. on Oct. 3. TMZ obtained footage of the session from Rowe, which shows the tattoo artist applying the letters "DDP" in old English font on the rapper's forehead. Rowe commented on the experience on Instagram, sharing a photo of the finished product, which you can see below.

"It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up," Rowe captioned the post. "So when he was in town , we had to make it happen. It really doesn’t ever feel real. And for the trust of such an important tattoo is a huge honor . We hung out , FaceTimed Sienna , tattooed And I ran him through his first experience of D&D while he got it . Thanks for being such an amazing person, artist , and friend ,Austin . I’m so blessed to not just have a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity , but to have a lifetime of opportunities . And to share it with my favorite people. To all of the Posty Crew and family , and to all the people who truly make dreams come true , from my entire heart . Thank you , I love you all."

Post Malone has around 80 tattoos now.

Post Malone revealed he was expecting a child with his fiancée back in May. In June, he announced the birth of his daughter on The Howard Stern Show. Post has still not revealed his child's full name.

Check out Post Malone's New Face Tattoo Below