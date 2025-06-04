Eminem Looks Like a Complete Stranger But Roasts Like Slim Shady in Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer

Eminem looks like a complete stranger but delivers a savage roast like he's his diabolical alter ego Slim Shady in the trailer for Adam Sandler's flick, Happy Gilmore 2.

Eminem Roasts Adam Sandler in Hilarious Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer

Eminem makes a cameo appearance in the trailer for Adam Sandler's new golf comedy film, Happy Gilmore 2, which you can view at the bottom of this post. If you blink, you might miss him near the end of the trailer looking like a complete stranger wearing a bucket hat and black wig, which covers part of his face.

It looks as if Em is playing another golfer who gets into an argument with Sandler's character Happy Gilmore during a tournament. Em's character gets in the face of Gilmore and calls him a "jackass." The Detroit rhymer's abrasive remark to Sandler is not too far removed from what his alter ego Slim Shady often calls his foes.

Happy Gilmore 2 is the sequel to Sandler's original 1996 film with the veteran actor-comedian returning as the titular character. This time, his goal is to win $300,000 in a golf tournament in order to pay for his daughter's ballet lessons.

Sandler previously announced Em's appearance in the sequel during his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show back in December.

"Eminem was cool, he came by, he was great," he recalled. "I've known Eminem for a long time, he’s a great guy and he came in and was funny as hell."

"I think we just hung out a day with Eminem and he just shot and shot and he was insane. [He] said a million things we can use and a million that we're glad we have him on tape," Sandler added.

Rapper-singer Post Malone and Latin rap superstar Bad Bunny also appear in Happy Gilmore 2, which premieres on NetFlix on July 25.

Read More: Mount Rushmore of White Rappers Goes Viral

Eminem Look-Alikes Invade SXSW London's World Premiere of Stans Doc

SXSW London's inaugural opening night on Monday (June 2) was hosted by hundreds of Eminem fans who dressed like the Oscar-winning rhymer complete with bleach-blond crew-cut hairstyles, white tank tops and black jeans. Over a dozen-plus Em look-alikes posed for pictures at the red carpet event before the world premiere screening of the documentary Stans at the Barbican Centre in central London.

The Steven Leckart-directed documentary examines the nature of fandom between Eminem and his fanbase and how social media has reshaped fan culture. The term "Stan" is now included in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary thanks to Eminem's classic song and video of the same name.

Watch Eminem Look-Alikes Invade SXSW London's World Premiere of Eminem Documentary Stans Below

Watch Eminem's Cameo in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Below