Post Malone Officiates Wedding for Fans at His Concert

There's never a dull moment at a Post Malone show. Recently, Posty officiated a wedding for fans at his concert.

On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @heidilavon shared a video of her best friends getting hitched onstage by Post Malone at his Seattle concert last Saturday (Nov. 5). In the clip, the couple was ushered onstage so that the 27-year-old rap-crooner could officiate their wedding.

The women, identified as Jana and Randy, stood face-to-face, as Post allowed them to share their vows of love and commitment to each other. After the couple exchanged "I do's," Post stepped back and permitted them to kiss each other, as the crowd cheered on. "In the eyes of space, I declare these two [lovelies] wedded," Post said afterward while raising both of their hands.

Of course, the couple wasn't officially married. And according to @heidilavon, they initially wanted to meet Posty and invite him to a game of ping pong at their official wedding in March of 2023.

Additionally, @heidilavon wanted fans of Post to tag him in the comment section of her video so he could actually come to Jana and Randy's marriage ceremony.

The "Rockstar" artist is a little busy right now. Post Malone is currently engaged and is a new father of a baby girl. But hopefully, he will have time to attend their wedding and play some table tennis with the brides-to-be.

Watch Post Malone Officiate a Wedding Between fans at his Concert Below