These Rappers Scored Big Bags Through Video Games

A real hustler is always going to find multiple ways to get to a bag. The elite artists will do so through one of their hobbies. With the increased presence of video game streaming and platforms that reach millions of people these days, rappers have been consistently making money moves off a controller and computer.

If you’ve been curious about the whereabouts of Tee Grizzley, you might be able to catch him on Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto. While making an appearance on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267's Millon Dollaz Worth of Game podcast last month, Tee revealed that he rakes in about $200,000 a month from gaming. His popularity has increased the audience in his server. ​​"The way that I monetized it, I get paid from the server, ’cause you gotta pay to get in and we got like 90,000 members."

He's not the only one that came up from dabbling in the virtual world. Remember Travis Scott’s Fortnite takeover back in 2020? For those who aren’t aware, La Flame collaborated with the go-to game for a special Astronomical event. Several special moments included a world inspired by Cactus Jack featured throughout the musical journey, a Travis Scott skin brought to life and a new track called "The Scotts" with Kid Cudi debuted. He reportedly made upwards of $20 million from this 10-minute gaming experience.

Going back to those who are upping their bank accounts from having a game-style version of themselves in video games, T-Pain has been making a pretty penny as of late. On Steve-O’s podcast Wild Ride last year, the multiplatinum-selling artist revealed that he’s making more money from gaming than he is from music in recent years. Pain’s persona is allegedly the key. "There are definitely good players out there that make a ton of money, but I think the entertainment that comes from somebody like me being trash at it, that’s more valuable and more entertaining," he shared. T-Pain's main choices are said to be both COD and the racing game Forza Horizon 4.

Of course there are more. Take a look at the rappers who were able to score big bags through video games.