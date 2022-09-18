Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage During Performance – Watch

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process.

On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.

Despite the apparent severity of the incident, it didn't stop Post Malone from continuing the show. After being assisted off the stage by medics, he reportedly returned several minutes later and apologized. He was then handed a beer and continued on with the show.

Malone has since posted a video on social media addressing the fall. He apologized to fans for cutting the set short, but also added that he received pain medication from a hospital visit following the show and is planning on continuing the tour as scheduled.

XXL has reached out to Post Malone's team for comment.

Posty is on the first leg of his 33-stop tour, which kicked off on Sept. 10 in Omaha, Neb. He still has 28 dates left on the cross-country jaunt, which includes stops in Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, New York, Houston, Las Vegas and more, before closing out on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.

The tour is in promotion of his Twelve Carat Toothache LP, which dropped back in June. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, losing the top spot to Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which continues to dominate the charts.

Watch Video of Post Malone Falling Through a Hole Onstage and His Apology Below