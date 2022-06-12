Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache Drops Over 75 Percent in First-Week Sales From Last Album, Fails to Debut at No. 1

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache album failed to do big numbers in its first week of release.

According to a Billboard report, published on Sunday (June 12), Posty’s latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart with nearly 121,000 equivalent album units moved.

That is a 75.2 percent drop in first-week sales from the last album, 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, which premiered at No. 1 with a whopping 489,000 equivalent album units in its first week. That collection managed to stay atop of the Billboard 200 chart for five weeks and eventually becoming the biggest album of 2019.

Post’s album lost the top spot to Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which has been out for five weeks. This is the 26-year-old artist’s first album to not debut at No. 1 since his 2016 debut album, Stoney.

Post Malone dropped Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3 as a regular 14-song collection through streaming platforms and retailers as a digital download and on CD. A deluxe version of the set, with two bonus tracks, came out on June 7 via streamers and digital stores. A cassette version of the LP arrives on June 24, while a vinyl edition of the standard album is set for release on Feb. 10, 2023.

In a January 2022 interview with Billboard, Post revealed that he’s not concerned about the numbers-obsessed streaming business. He feels that he has compromised too much of himself and his music to obtain top status on the music charts.

“I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore," he said. "I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

You can listen to and purchase Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache (Deluxe) below.