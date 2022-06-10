Post Malone Reveals He Smokes Up to 45 Cigarettes a Day on Average

Post Malone recently revealed his cigarette habit is upward of two packs a day.

Posty appeared on the Full Send Podcast on Thursday (June 9). During the interview, the "Cooped Up" rapper, who was casually smoking cigarettes and drinking beers with the hosts, was asked how many cigs he downs in a day.

"On a really terrible day," Post Malone prefaced his answer at the 12:15-mark of the interview. "There's a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day...40 to 45. By the time I ask Ben for that second pack I'm like, 'Alright dude, chill out,' you know. But by the time I open that third pack I'm like, I'm a total piece of shit and I need to go to sleep."

Post said his personal record for cigarettes smoked in a day is, "Probably like 80."

"I used to [smoke in my bed] but not really anymore," he added. "Now I have a special zone that has my PC in it and my Magic: The Gathering shit, so I just go down there and fucking rip cigs and build decks and die in Apex Legends."

He admitted the smoking has taken a toll on his voice.

"It definitely has [fucked up my voice], but I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?” he added.

Post Malone is in promotion mode for his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, which dropped last week. The 14-song album features guest appearances from Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd and more. Post released a deluxe version with an additional two tracks on June 7.

Check out Post Malone's entire interview on the Full Send Podcast below.