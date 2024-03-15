Lil Wayne and Post Malone Boldly Lied to the Feds to Get Over $8 Million in Pandemic Loans, Business Insider Claims

Lil Wayne and Post Malone are being accused of lying to federal authorities in order to obtain over $8 million in pandemic loans.

Lil Wayne and Post Malone Allegedly Lie About Drug-Use to Get Pandemic Aid

On Friday (March 15), Business Insider reported that they had filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Small Business Administration to investigate celebrities who had received millions in pandemic loans back in 2021. Among those celebs were Post Malone and Lil Wayne. The publication claims both artists had told the feds their touring companies were a “drug-free workplace,” a necessary step to receive pandemic-related grants.

Business Insider then criticized Wayne's open use of marijuana, as well as Posty's admittance to using shrooms. The publication claims this meant the rappers boldly lied to the SBA in order to get grants for $8.9 million and $10 million, respectively.

When reached for comment, the SBA wrote back to the outlet and said "personal actions" did not necessarily disqualify aid, but confirmed they were looking into certain loans they paid out.

"The SBA’s process of monitoring and auditing of grant recipients is actively ongoing," a statement read. "To date, about $40 million has been returned from SVOG grantees and additional files have been referred for ongoing criminal investigation or civil recovery. To date, none of the recoveries relate to the drug-free certification."

XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne and Post Malone's team for further comment.

Lil Wayne Settles Lawsuit With Personal Chef

The allegations come after Lil Wayne settled a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by his former personal chef. According to documents obtained by XXL, Lil Wayne's former personal chef, Morghan Medlock, filed paperwork at Los Angeles County Superior Court on March 8. The paperwork told the court that she and Weezy had settled her wrongful termination lawsuit, though explicit terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Read More: Lil Wayne Reveals 2 Chainz Used to Be His Weed Dealer Before Rap